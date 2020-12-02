Boiling and ready to burst as Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) last month performance was 172.97%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD). It is currently valued at $0.19. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.215, after setting-off with the price of $0.2137. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.199 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.20.

Recently in News on November 27, 2020, Naked Brand Group Limited Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule. Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) (“Naked” or the “Company”), a global leader in intimate apparel and swimwear, has received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market that the company has been granted an additional 180-day period, or until May 24, 2021, to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement of Nasdaq’s Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”). You can read further details here

Naked Brand Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6200 on 06/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.0661 for the same time period, recorded on 10/26/20.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) full year performance was -93.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Naked Brand Group Limited shares are logging -95.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 186.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.07 and $4.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 30749388 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) recorded performance in the market was -87.05%, having the revenues showcasing -28.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.75M, as it employees total of 260 workers.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Naked Brand Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2324, with a change in the price was noted -0.3632. In a similar fashion, Naked Brand Group Limited posted a movement of -67.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 57,663,746 in trading volumes.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Naked Brand Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.01%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Naked Brand Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -87.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.75%, alongside a downfall of -93.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 172.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.24% during last recorded quarter.