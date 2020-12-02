Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.80

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) is priced at $3.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.46 and reached a high price of $6.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.23. The stock touched a low price of $1.32.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. Prices $8,000,000 Common Shares Offering Priced At-the-Market. Hamilton, Bermuda, December 2, 2020 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) (“Auris” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy and CNS disorders, today announced it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 2,000,000 common shares, par value CHF 0.01 per share, at an offering price of $4.00 per share, pursuant to a registered direct offering, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $8,000,000 before deducting fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about December 4, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. . You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.60 on 12/01/20, with the lowest value was $0.65 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) full year performance was 246.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares are logging -47.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 429.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $6.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13352856 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) recorded performance in the market was 222.84%, having the revenues showcasing 526.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.98M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Auris Medical Holding Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.99, with a change in the price was noted +2.99. In a similar fashion, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. posted a movement of +325.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,654,643 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EARS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.24%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Auris Medical Holding Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 222.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 447.76%, alongside a boost of 246.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 447.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 561.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 526.27% during last recorded quarter.