Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) is on the roll with an average volume of 597.28K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA). It is currently valued at $69.92. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $70.02, after setting-off with the price of $69.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $69.52 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $69.68.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, Acacia Communications Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Acacia Communications will not host a conference call to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2020 or provide forward guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020, due to the previously announced proposed acquisition of Acacia Communications by Cisco Systems, Inc. You can read further details here

Acacia Communications Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $70.02 on 12/01/20, with the lowest value was $60.62 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) full year performance was 5.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Acacia Communications Inc. shares are logging 0.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $60.62 and $69.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1471377 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) recorded performance in the market was 3.11%, having the revenues showcasing 3.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.95B, as it employees total of 429 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Acacia Communications Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 68.03, with a change in the price was noted +2.09. In a similar fashion, Acacia Communications Inc. posted a movement of +3.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 554,398 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACIA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA)

Raw Stochastic average of Acacia Communications Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.69%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Acacia Communications Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.60%, alongside a boost of 5.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.51% during last recorded quarter.