Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) was down -1.82%

At the end of the latest market close, Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) was valued at $28.64. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.59 while reaching the peak value of $28.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.13. The stock current value is $28.12.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, Open Lending Signs OE Federal Credit Union to Lenders Protection™ Program. OE Federal Credit Union of California signs with Open Lending. You can read further details here

Open Lending Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) full year performance was 175.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Open Lending Corporation shares are logging -10.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 200.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.37 and $31.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1624535 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) recorded performance in the market was 166.79%, having the revenues showcasing 28.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.60B, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Specialists analysis on Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Open Lending Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.19, with a change in the price was noted +12.40. In a similar fashion, Open Lending Corporation posted a movement of +78.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 892,927 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPRO is recording 4.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.49.

Trends and Technical analysis: Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

Raw Stochastic average of Open Lending Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 166.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 174.34%, alongside a boost of 175.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.64% during last recorded quarter.