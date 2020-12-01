Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) Could Pay Off Investors

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) is priced at $11.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.46 and reached a high price of $12.64, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.25. The stock touched a low price of $10.46.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Clever Leaves International Inc. Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA, SAMAW, and SAMAU) (“SAMA”) and Clever Leaves International Inc. (“Clever Leaves”) announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended to the date hereof, the “Registration Statement”). The Registration Statement includes a proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the special meeting of SAMA stockholders to consider the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Clever Leaves pursuant to which a newly formed holding company, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (“Holdco”), will acquire SAMA and Clever Leaves. You can read further details here

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.64 on 11/30/20, with the lowest value was $9.61 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/20.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) full year performance was 23.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -9.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.61 and $12.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1350136 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) recorded performance in the market was 21.17%, having the revenues showcasing 20.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 144.55M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.24, with a change in the price was noted +0.69. In a similar fashion, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +6.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 194,327 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SAMA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)

Raw Stochastic average of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.00%, alongside a boost of 23.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.93% during last recorded quarter.