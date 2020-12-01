Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is on the roll with an average volume of 61.02M in the recent 3 months

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is priced at $27.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $28.24 and reached a high price of $30.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $27.66. The stock touched a low price of $24.11.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) announced today it was chosen by the US Army to receive one of two prototype contracts for the Common Data Fabric and Data Security solution to support network design experimentation for the Army’s next network modernization set of technology, termed Capability Set 23. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Palantir Technologies Inc. shares are logging -19.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 204.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.90 and $33.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 136773820 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) recorded performance in the market was 185.37%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.60B, as it employees total of 2464 workers.

The Analysts eye on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Palantir Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLTR is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical rundown of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.16%.

Considering, the past performance of Palantir Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 185.37%. The shares increased approximately by 49.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 152.19% in the period of the last 30 days.