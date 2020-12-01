Gear up for the change! Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has hit the volume of 1531177

For the readers interested in the stock health of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI). It is currently valued at $4.35. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.35, after setting-off with the price of $4.15. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.14.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, PGE Group Deploys Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to Support Maintenance of Windfarms. Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Valmet, a leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, has deployed Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses at PGE Group, the largest vertically integrated electric utility in Poland in terms of revenues, installed capacity and electricity generation volume. 1000 Realities, a team of Augmented and Virtual Reality software experts, was responsible for securing the PGE Group account. You can read further details here

Vuzix Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.31 on 10/12/20, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) full year performance was 78.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vuzix Corporation shares are logging -18.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 405.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $5.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1531177 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) recorded performance in the market was 116.42%, having the revenues showcasing 16.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 181.35M, as it employees total of 88 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vuzix Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.08, with a change in the price was noted +1.01. In a similar fashion, Vuzix Corporation posted a movement of +30.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,079,716 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VUZI is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.87%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vuzix Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 116.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 74.00%, alongside a boost of 78.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.94% during last recorded quarter.