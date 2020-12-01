Do Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) beta value of 0.49 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), which is $103.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $104.46 after opening rate of $104.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $103.06 before closing at $104.32.

Recently in News on November 17, 2020, Akamai Technologies Named To Environmental, Social And Governance Stock Indexes. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announces that the company is included in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (“DJSI”) and the FTSE4Good Index. Such indexes offer investors a way to integrate environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into their investment decisions. You can read further details here

Akamai Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $120.00 on 09/02/20, with the lowest value was $75.18 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) full year performance was 18.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akamai Technologies Inc. shares are logging -13.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $75.18 and $120.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2353199 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) recorded performance in the market was 19.83%, having the revenues showcasing -11.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.76B, as it employees total of 7724 workers.

Specialists analysis on Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Akamai Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 108.23, with a change in the price was noted -10.71. In a similar fashion, Akamai Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -9.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,562,830 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AKAM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Trends and Technical analysis: Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

Raw Stochastic average of Akamai Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.14%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.91%, alongside a boost of 18.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.10% during last recorded quarter.