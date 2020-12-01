Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 612.33K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE), which is $1.48 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.50 after opening rate of $1.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.34 before closing at $1.35.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Dare Bioscience Inc to Host Earnings Call. Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) (NASDAQ:DARE) will be discussing their earnings results in their call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Dare Bioscience Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2200 on 01/13/20, with the lowest value was $0.7500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) full year performance was 82.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are logging -33.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $2.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1429696 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) recorded performance in the market was 80.49%, having the revenues showcasing 37.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.37M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dare Bioscience Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1087, with a change in the price was noted +0.4400. In a similar fashion, Dare Bioscience Inc. posted a movement of +42.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 877,270 in trading volumes.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Dare Bioscience Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.48%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Dare Bioscience Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.95%, alongside a boost of 82.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.04% during last recorded quarter.