Cummins Inc. (CMI) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.12

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cummins Inc. (CMI), which is $231.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $232.20 after opening rate of $228.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $226.25 before closing at $229.03.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Cummins Westport Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and Management Team. Cummins Westport Inc. (“CWI”) today announced changes to its Board of Directors and Management in accordance with the terms of the 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement between Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX:WPRT/NASDAQ:WPRT). The changes take effect January 1, 2021. You can read further details here

Cummins Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $244.67 on 11/09/20, with the lowest value was $101.03 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) full year performance was 26.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cummins Inc. shares are logging -5.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $101.03 and $244.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2602231 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cummins Inc. (CMI) recorded performance in the market was 29.17%, having the revenues showcasing 11.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.42B, as it employees total of 61615 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cummins Inc. (CMI)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Cummins Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 211.69, with a change in the price was noted +59.00. In a similar fashion, Cummins Inc. posted a movement of +34.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 995,997 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CMI is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Technical rundown of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Raw Stochastic average of Cummins Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.79%.

Considering, the past performance of Cummins Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.82%, alongside a boost of 26.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.54% during last recorded quarter.