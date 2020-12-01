Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Profit Margins posted 24.70% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Cognex Corporation (CGNX) was valued at $74.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $74.3854 while reaching the peak value of $76.21 and lowest value recorded on the day was $74.00. The stock current value is $75.14.

Recently in News on October 28, 2020, Cognex Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for Q3-2020 of $0.06 per share, payable on November 27, 2020 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2020. This dividend represents an increase of $0.005 per share, or 9%, over the $0.055 per share dividend paid in the prior quarter. You can read further details here

Cognex Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.21 on 12/01/20, with the lowest value was $35.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) full year performance was 49.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cognex Corporation shares are logging -0.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 113.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.20 and $75.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1429152 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cognex Corporation (CGNX) recorded performance in the market was 34.08%, having the revenues showcasing 8.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.86B, as it employees total of 2267 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cognex Corporation (CGNX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Cognex Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.95, with a change in the price was noted +12.87. In a similar fashion, Cognex Corporation posted a movement of +20.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 750,809 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CGNX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cognex Corporation (CGNX)

Raw Stochastic average of Cognex Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.83%, alongside a boost of 49.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.60% during last recorded quarter.