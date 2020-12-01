Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 25.27M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), which is $43.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $43.05 after opening rate of $42.44 while the lowest price it went was recorded $42.41 before closing at $43.02.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Cisco Announces December 2020 Events with the Financial Community. Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of December. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco’s Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com. You can read further details here

Cisco Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.28 on 02/12/20, with the lowest value was $32.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) full year performance was -5.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cisco Systems Inc. shares are logging -12.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.40 and $50.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8775306 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) recorded performance in the market was -10.30%, having the revenues showcasing 1.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 180.93B, as it employees total of 77500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Cisco Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 41.62, with a change in the price was noted -2.85. In a similar fashion, Cisco Systems Inc. posted a movement of -6.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 23,502,596 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSCO is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Technical breakdown of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Cisco Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cisco Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.25%, alongside a downfall of -5.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.89% during last recorded quarter.