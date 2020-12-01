Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.20M

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) is priced at $24.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.3121 and reached a high price of $24.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $21.92. The stock touched a low price of $22.2916.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, Cardiff Oncology to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a drug to treat cancers with the greatest medical need for new treatment options, including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer and leukemia, today announced that the Company will be participating in the upcoming Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Beginning today, November 23rd, a pre-recorded fireside chat with company management will be available for viewing anytime through December 3rd by accessing the recording library on the Piper Sandler conference site. You can read further details here

Cardiff Oncology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.99 on 12/01/20, with the lowest value was $0.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) full year performance was 1627.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares are logging 8.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3424.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $22.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1325935 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) recorded performance in the market was 1892.74%, having the revenues showcasing 211.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 848.54M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Cardiff Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.78, with a change in the price was noted +19.93. In a similar fashion, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +416.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,646,312 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRDF is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

Raw Stochastic average of Cardiff Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.74%.

Considering, the past performance of Cardiff Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1892.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 646.53%, alongside a boost of 1627.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 211.21% during last recorded quarter.