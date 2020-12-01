Air Industries Group (AIRI) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 412.39K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Air Industries Group (AIRI), which is $1.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.58 after opening rate of $1.27 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.26 before closing at $1.27.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Air Industries Group Announces:. $ 5.6 Million in New Contract Orders for Landing Gear for the E2-D, Advanced Hawkeye. You can read further details here

Air Industries Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3600 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.6000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) full year performance was 5.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Air Industries Group shares are logging -60.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $3.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1407142 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Air Industries Group (AIRI) recorded performance in the market was -42.17%, having the revenues showcasing 20.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.90M, as it employees total of 159 workers.

Analysts verdict on Air Industries Group (AIRI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Air Industries Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1700, with a change in the price was noted -0.0680. In a similar fashion, Air Industries Group posted a movement of -4.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 296,495 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIRI is recording 2.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Air Industries Group (AIRI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Air Industries Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Air Industries Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.82%, alongside a boost of 5.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.91% during last recorded quarter.