Time to Buy Beat-Down MP Materials Corp. (MP) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, MP Materials Corp. (MP) was valued at $22.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.03 while reaching the peak value of $24.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.41. The stock current value is $21.71.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, MP Materials Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Ended September 30, 2020. Third Quarter 2020 Revenue Grew 52% Year-Over-Year to $41.0 Million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MP Materials Corp. shares are logging -10.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.78 and $24.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2183555 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MP Materials Corp. (MP) recorded performance in the market was 117.10%, having the revenues showcasing 61.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.39B, as it employees total of 270 workers.

Analysts verdict on MP Materials Corp. (MP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MP Materials Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.35, with a change in the price was noted +11.73. In a similar fashion, MP Materials Corp. posted a movement of +117.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,540,090 in trading volumes.

MP Materials Corp. (MP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.24%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MP Materials Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 117.10%. The shares 38.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 93.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.29% during last recorded quarter.