Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) was up 11.98%

At the end of the latest market close, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) was valued at $11.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.1175 while reaching the peak value of $11.8699 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.82. The stock current value is $12.90.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, AMCI Acquisition Corp. Highlights Partner Advent Technologies’ Collaboration With Los Alamos National Laboratory and World-Class Research Team in Development of Next-Generation Fuel Cell Technology for the Automotive Industry. AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) (the “Company”) today announced that Advent Technologies (“Advent”) – with which AMCI has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination – recently reached an agreement to collaborate with Los Alamos National Labs, University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), University of New Mexico and Toyota Motor North America R&D (TMNA R&D) to continue development of next-generation high-temperature polymer electrolyte membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cell technology for the automotive industry. The program is funded by an Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (“ARPA-E”) OPEN award. You can read further details here

AMCI Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.45 on 11/30/20, with the lowest value was $9.85 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) full year performance was 15.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are logging 8.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.85 and $11.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6415472 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) recorded performance in the market was 13.83%, having the revenues showcasing 11.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 214.85M.

Market experts do have their say about AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMCI Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.35, with a change in the price was noted +2.67. In a similar fashion, AMCI Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +26.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 201,353 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMCI is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)

Raw Stochastic average of AMCI Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AMCI Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.84%, alongside a boost of 15.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.68% during last recorded quarter.