Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) was down -7.46%

At the end of the latest market close, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) was valued at $1.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.40 while reaching the peak value of $1.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.38. The stock current value is $1.35.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Allena Pharmaceuticals Announces Initial Data from Phase 1 Trial of ALLN-346. — Single-Ascending Doses of ALLN-346 Oral Enzyme Well-Tolerated —- Non-Absorption of ALLN-346 Demonstrated —- Advancing to Phase 1b Multiple-Ascending Dose Study and Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Trial; Initial Data from Both Studies Expected in Second Half of 2021 –. You can read further details here

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3900 on 06/03/20, with the lowest value was $0.5250 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) full year performance was -27.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -60.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 157.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $3.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 820465 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) recorded performance in the market was -46.52%, having the revenues showcasing 6.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.79M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

The Analysts eye on Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4147, with a change in the price was noted -0.0800. In a similar fashion, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -5.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,410,506 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALNA is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Technical rundown of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)

Raw Stochastic average of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.01%.

Considering, the past performance of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.94%, alongside a downfall of -27.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.57% during last recorded quarter.