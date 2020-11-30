Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $26.56

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT). It is currently valued at $17.30. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $17.92, after setting-off with the price of $17.11. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.01 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.70.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Rackspace Technology Announces New Solve Strategy Series Webinar: How Businesses are using AI and Machine Learning Today. Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, will hold the virtual event How Businesses are using AI and Machine Learning Today on December 9th at 10:00 am CT as part of the company’s Solve Strategy Series. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rackspace Technology Inc. shares are logging -23.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.25 and $22.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 768576 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) recorded performance in the market was 7.99%, having the revenues showcasing -8.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.42B, as it employees total of 6800 workers.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RXT is recording 2.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Rackspace Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rackspace Technology Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.99%. The shares increased approximately by 9.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.43% during last recorded quarter.