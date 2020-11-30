QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.37M in the recent 3 months

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is priced at $43.51 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $24.80 and reached a high price of $40.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $37.00. The stock touched a low price of $24.50.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, QuantumScape Corporation shares are logging 8.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 346.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.74 and $40.00.

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25996891 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) recorded performance in the market was 273.74%, having the revenues showcasing 274.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

The Analysts eye on QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.72%.

Considering, the past performance of QuantumScape Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 273.74%. The shares 85.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 219.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 274.30% during last recorded quarter.