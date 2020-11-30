JFrog Ltd. (FROG) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 7.18%: What to Expect?

For the readers interested in the stock health of JFrog Ltd. (FROG). It is currently valued at $69.37. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $70.99, after setting-off with the price of $69.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $65.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $66.69.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, JFrog to Participate at Virtual Investor Conferences in December. JFrog, the liquid software company, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JFrog Ltd. shares are logging -27.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $57.14 and $95.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3161303 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JFrog Ltd. (FROG) recorded performance in the market was 7.07%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.08B, as it employees total of 590 workers.

Specialists analysis on JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JFrog Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Raw Stochastic average of JFrog Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.89%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.07%. The shares increased approximately by 11.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.81% in the period of the last 30 days.