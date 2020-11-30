Here is why NewAge Inc. (NBEV) recent weekly performance of 9.09% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, NewAge Inc. (NBEV) was valued at $3.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.46 while reaching the peak value of $3.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.305. The stock current value is $3.36.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Dr. Fred W. Cooper Joins Board of Directors of NewAge, Inc.. NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based social selling and distribution company with a network of independent business owners across 75 countries worldwide, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Fred W. Cooper, Ph.D., as a member of its board of directors, effective November 16, 2020. You can read further details here

NewAge Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.49 on 11/30/20, with the lowest value was $0.98 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) full year performance was 55.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NewAge Inc. shares are logging -3.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 242.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.98 and $3.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1592819 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NewAge Inc. (NBEV) recorded performance in the market was 84.62%, having the revenues showcasing 54.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 336.00M, as it employees total of 934 workers.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.22, with a change in the price was noted +1.83. In a similar fashion, NewAge Inc. posted a movement of +119.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,810,325 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NBEV is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of NewAge Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.63%.

If we look into the earlier routines of NewAge Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 84.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 125.50%, alongside a boost of 55.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.84% during last recorded quarter.