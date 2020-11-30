Here is why Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.20%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT), which is $14.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.43 after opening rate of $14.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.71 before closing at $10.99.

Recently in News on November 25, 2020, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (“APXT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APXT) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with AvePoint Inc. (“AvePoint”), a privately held data management firm. Under the terms of the merger agreement, APXT will acquire AvePoint through a reverse merger that will result in AvePoint becoming a public company traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol “AVPT.” The transaction values the combined company at an equity value of approximately $2 billion. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.43 on 11/30/20, with the lowest value was $9.13 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation shares are logging 24.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.13 and $11.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 37262521 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) recorded performance in the market was 43.87%, having the revenues showcasing 40.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 489.76M.

Analysts verdict on Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.43, with a change in the price was noted +3.98. In a similar fashion, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of +38.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 778,668 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APXT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.87%. The shares increased approximately by 39.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.18% during last recorded quarter.