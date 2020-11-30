Gear up for the change! Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has hit the volume of 1121422

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). It is currently valued at $7.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.66, after setting-off with the price of $6.19. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.89 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.32.

Recently in News on November 11, 2020, Bit Digital, Inc. enters into asset purchase agreements to acquire $13,903,088 worth of bitcoin miners with total hash power capacity of 1,000 Ph/s.. Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT), a Nasdaq listed Bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York announced that it had entered into asset purchase agreements with certain non-U.S. investors to issue an aggregate of 4,344,711 ordinary shares at the price of $3.20 per share, or total consideration of $13,903,088 in exchange for bitcoin miners. You can read further details here

Bit Digital Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) full year performance was 121.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Digital Inc. shares are logging -10.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2510.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $8.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1121422 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) recorded performance in the market was 1481.58%, having the revenues showcasing 29.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 317.71M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

Specialists analysis on Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bit Digital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.05, with a change in the price was noted +4.73. In a similar fashion, Bit Digital Inc. posted a movement of +196.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 262,904 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTBT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1481.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 538.71%, alongside a boost of 121.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 75.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.24% during last recorded quarter.