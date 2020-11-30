Analysts Mean recommendation for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) was 2.40: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), which is $139.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $139.57 after opening rate of $134.99 while the lowest price it went was recorded $134.34 before closing at $133.90.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Tractor Supply Recognizes Veterans and Active Service Members with Veterans Day Discount. All military veterans, active-duty members and military spouses are eligible for in-store discount on Nov. 11. You can read further details here

Tractor Supply Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $157.07 on 10/14/20, with the lowest value was $63.89 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) full year performance was 45.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tractor Supply Company shares are logging -11.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $63.89 and $157.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1116622 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) recorded performance in the market was 49.15%, having the revenues showcasing -5.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.60B, as it employees total of 16000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Tractor Supply Company a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 142.32, with a change in the price was noted +3.76. In a similar fashion, Tractor Supply Company posted a movement of +2.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,331,193 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TSCO is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Technical breakdown of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Tractor Supply Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tractor Supply Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.62%, alongside a boost of 45.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.13% during last recorded quarter.