Analysts Mean recommendation for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), which is $1.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.59 after opening rate of $1.51 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.35 before closing at $1.72.

Recently in News on November 25, 2020, Concentrix Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; AMC Networks & The Aaron’s Company to Join S&P SmallCap 600. S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1800 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.7200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) full year performance was -65.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are logging -68.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $4.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3896898 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) recorded performance in the market was -65.57%, having the revenues showcasing 0.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 122.10M, as it employees total of 36400 workers.

The Analysts eye on R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3152, with a change in the price was noted +0.2600. In a similar fashion, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company posted a movement of +23.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 801,670 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

Raw Stochastic average of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.58%.

Considering, the past performance of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.30%, alongside a downfall of -65.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.74% during last recorded quarter.