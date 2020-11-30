Analysts Mean recommendation for Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) was 1.70: Is this the key time?

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) is priced at $38.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $43.41 and reached a high price of $44.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $42.80. The stock touched a low price of $38.50.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Corsair Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Company grows 61% led by growth in gear for gamers and content creators. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Corsair Gaming Inc. shares are logging -24.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 175.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.09 and $51.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5481951 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) recorded performance in the market was 172.07%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.93B, as it employees total of 1990 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Corsair Gaming Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRSR is recording 0.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.95.

Technical breakdown of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Corsair Gaming Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 172.07%. The shares increased approximately by 2.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 54.59% in the period of the last 30 days.