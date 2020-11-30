Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is on the roll with an average volume of 6.32M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS), which is $34.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $34.61 after opening rate of $34.39 while the lowest price it went was recorded $34.23 before closing at $34.37.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, Altice USA Announces Commencement of Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $2.5 Billion of Its Class A Common Stock. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) (“Altice USA” or the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer to repurchase up to $2.5 billion of its Class A common stock at a price not greater than $36.00 per share nor less than $32.25 per share, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Letter of Transmittal that are being distributed to stockholders (the “Offer”). If the Offer is fully subscribed, the number of shares to be purchased in the Offer represents approximately 19.6% to 21.9% of Altice USA’s issued and outstanding shares of Class A common stock (or approximately 12.8% to 14.3% of Altice USA’s total outstanding shares including both Class A and Class B common stock) as of November 19, 2020 depending on the purchase price payable for those shares pursuant to the Offer. The Offer represents a premium of approximately 0% to 12% to the NYSE closing price of the shares on November 20, 2020 of $32.27 per share. You can read further details here

Altice USA Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.47 on 11/24/20, with the lowest value was $15.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) full year performance was 33.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altice USA Inc. shares are logging -3.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.95 and $35.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4833175 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) recorded performance in the market was 25.57%, having the revenues showcasing 25.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.19B, as it employees total of 10700 workers.

Analysts verdict on Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.33, with a change in the price was noted +10.96. In a similar fashion, Altice USA Inc. posted a movement of +46.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,006,412 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATUS is recording 34.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 33.94.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Altice USA Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Altice USA Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.68%, alongside a boost of 33.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.43% during last recorded quarter.