Time to Buy Beat-Down Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), which is $26.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $28.37 after opening rate of $26.13 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.85 before closing at $27.12.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, Lordstown Motors Names Carter Driscoll as Head of Investor Relations. Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, today announced that Carter Driscoll has joined Lordstown Motors as Head of Investor Relations. In this capacity, Mr. Driscoll will be the main point of contact for Lordstown Motors shareholders, and will be responsible for managing and fostering relationships across the investment and analyst communities. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.80 on 09/22/20, with the lowest value was $9.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lordstown Motors Corp. shares are logging -17.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 177.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $31.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1771692 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) recorded performance in the market was 172.56%, having the revenues showcasing 52.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.30B.

Specialists analysis on Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lordstown Motors Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.35, with a change in the price was noted +16.22. In a similar fashion, Lordstown Motors Corp. posted a movement of +156.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,058,461 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIDE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Raw Stochastic average of Lordstown Motors Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 172.56%. The shares increased approximately by -1.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 63.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.10% during last recorded quarter.