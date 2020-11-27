ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Profit Margins posted -7.80% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of ReneSola Ltd (SOL). It is currently valued at $6.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.67, after setting-off with the price of $4.81. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.79 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.62.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, ReneSola Power Announces Closing of Sale of 4.3 MW Solar Projects in the UK. ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) (“ReneSola Power” or the “Company”), a leading fully-integrated solar project developer, today announced the closing of the sale of a portfolio of operating projects located in the United Kingdom to Atmosclear Investments Ltd, an European renewable energy and cleantech private equity group. You can read further details here

ReneSola Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.66 on 11/27/20, with the lowest value was $0.85 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) full year performance was 264.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ReneSola Ltd shares are logging 19.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 697.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $5.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1795471 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ReneSola Ltd (SOL) recorded performance in the market was 297.17%, having the revenues showcasing 153.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 304.04M, as it employees total of 222 workers.

Specialists analysis on ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ReneSola Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.61, with a change in the price was noted +5.32. In a similar fashion, ReneSola Ltd posted a movement of +422.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,433,129 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOL is recording 0.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Trends and Technical analysis: ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

Raw Stochastic average of ReneSola Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 98.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.31%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 297.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 450.98%, alongside a boost of 264.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 79.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 153.15% during last recorded quarter.