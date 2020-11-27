Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) market price of $16.88 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) is priced at $16.88 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.46 and reached a high price of $17.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.37. The stock touched a low price of $16.29.

Recently in News on November 21, 2020, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Longview Acquisition Corp.. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Longview Acquisition Corp. (“LGVW” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LGVW) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with Butterfly Network, Inc. (“Butterfly Network”), a privately-held digital health company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LGVW will acquire Butterfly Network through a reverse merger that will result in Butterfly Network becoming a public company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “BFLY.” The transaction values Butterfly Network at an enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Longview Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -6.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.34 and $17.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3081944 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) recorded performance in the market was 75.45%, having the revenues showcasing 76.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 719.12M.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Longview Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Longview Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.18%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Longview Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.45%. The shares 76.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 78.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.88% during last recorded quarter.