Here is why The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.61%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER), which is $1.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.22 after opening rate of $1.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.15 before closing at $1.20.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Alkaline88® Adds IBA Foodservice to Accelerate Growth in the Hospitality Channel. A consortium of 30 brokers will offer the entire A88 beverage line to large regional accounts across the hospitality and foodservice industry. You can read further details here

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6000 on 07/13/20, with the lowest value was $0.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) full year performance was 5.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares are logging -55.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 192.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $2.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1717250 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) recorded performance in the market was -7.87%, having the revenues showcasing -22.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 84.53M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5828, with a change in the price was noted -0.8500. In a similar fashion, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted a movement of -42.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,561,509 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WTER is recording 0.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Raw Stochastic average of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.76%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.46%, alongside a boost of 5.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.52% during last recorded quarter.