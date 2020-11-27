Here is why Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 15.92%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), which is $28.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.49 after opening rate of $25.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $24.05 before closing at $25.28.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, Blink Charging Acquires U-Go Charging and its Portfolio of EV Charging Stations. -Transaction will add 89 additional DC fast and L2 charging stations to the expanding Blink Network. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Blink Charging Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.67 on 11/23/20, with the lowest value was $1.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) full year performance was 1203.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blink Charging Co. shares are logging -18.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2158.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $34.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7699872 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) recorded performance in the market was 1259.14%, having the revenues showcasing 257.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 660.31M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Analysts verdict on Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blink Charging Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.84, with a change in the price was noted +20.43. In a similar fashion, Blink Charging Co. posted a movement of +270.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,419,449 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLNK is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Blink Charging Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Blink Charging Co., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1259.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1395.86%, alongside a boost of 1203.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 71.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 214.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 257.57% during last recorded quarter.