Do DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) beta value of 3.56 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW). It is currently valued at $6.14. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.38, after setting-off with the price of $5.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.26 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.69.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, DPW Holdings’ Coolisys® Power Electronics Business to Test ACECool™ EV Chargers Targeting National Fast-Food Franchise Networks. DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”), announced that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp.® (“Coolisys®”), has established a program targeting both national and regional fast-food franchisees to install the ACECool™ electric vehicle (“EV”) chargers as a part of a revenue sharing program. The program initially will be funded from the Company’s recent capital raising activities. The program is expected to be launched in California, Nevada and Canada. While the Company is excited about Coolisys’ new franchise program, there is no assurance that the program will be successful. You can read further details here

DPW Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.94 on 11/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.53 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) full year performance was 715.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DPW Holdings Inc. shares are logging -43.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1057.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $10.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3004188 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) recorded performance in the market was 462.18%, having the revenues showcasing 291.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 93.93M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Market experts do have their say about DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DPW Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.26, with a change in the price was noted +3.97. In a similar fashion, DPW Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +186.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,012,098 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPW is recording 2.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical breakdown of DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Raw Stochastic average of DPW Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.39%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of DPW Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 462.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 531.13%, alongside a boost of 715.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 293.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by 239.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 291.23% during last recorded quarter.