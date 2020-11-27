CSX Corporation (CSX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.23

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CSX Corporation (CSX), which is $92.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $93.12 after opening rate of $92.99 while the lowest price it went was recorded $91.56 before closing at $92.92.

Recently in News on November 25, 2020, CSX Chief Financial Officer to Address Credit Suisse Industrials Conference. CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Boone, will address the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Industrials Conference virtually on Thursday, December 3 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern time. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

CSX Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $93.71 on 11/09/20, with the lowest value was $46.81 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

CSX Corporation (CSX) full year performance was 28.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CSX Corporation shares are logging -1.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $46.81 and $93.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2371491 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CSX Corporation (CSX) recorded performance in the market was 27.47%, having the revenues showcasing 21.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 70.67B, as it employees total of 19000 workers.

CSX Corporation (CSX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the CSX Corporation a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 78.06, with a change in the price was noted +23.72. In a similar fashion, CSX Corporation posted a movement of +34.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,885,791 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSX is recording 1.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.27.

CSX Corporation (CSX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CSX Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CSX Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.86%, alongside a boost of 28.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.07% during last recorded quarter.