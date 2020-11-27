Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Quarterly Performance is 56.49%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). It is currently valued at $0.98. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.09, after setting-off with the price of $1.08. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.94 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.19.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Camber Energy, Inc. Sets Date For 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) today announced that it had scheduled its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on January 18, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. local time Central Time, virtually by means of remote communication or at such other time and location to be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors and set forth in the Company’s proxy statement for the 2021 Annual Meeting. It is also possible that the 2021 Annual Meeting may be held on a different date. Shareholders of record of Company’s common stock at the close of business on November 30, 2020, the planned record date for the 2021 Annual Meeting, will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2021 Annual Meeting. You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1000 on 01/08/20, with the lowest value was $0.4558 for the same time period, recorded on 09/11/20.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was 6.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -76.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9574914 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was -48.71%, having the revenues showcasing 56.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.00M.

Specialists analysis on Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7655, with a change in the price was noted -0.1204. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of -10.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,348,513 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.52%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.47%, alongside a boost of 6.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by 24.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.49% during last recorded quarter.