Boiling and ready to burst as Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) last month performance was 20.89%

At the end of the latest market close, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) was valued at $48.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $48.47 while reaching the peak value of $48.57 and lowest value recorded on the day was $47.50. The stock current value is $48.27.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, /C O R R E C T I O N — Southwest Airlines Co./. In the news release, Southwest Airlines Brings New Flights Across The Map For Warm Breaks In The Winter And Spring Season As Low As $49 One-Way, issued 19-Nov-2020 by Southwest Airlines Co. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the one-way fare cost for Hawaiian flights in the paragraph headed “LONG BEACH TO BECOME SOUTHWEST AIRLINES GATEWAY TO HAWAII” should read “Once daily service between Long Beach and Honolulu begins March 11, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $99.” rather than “Once daily service between Long Beach and Honolulu begins March 11, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $69.” as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:. You can read further details here

Southwest Airlines Co. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.83 on 02/14/20, with the lowest value was $22.47 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) full year performance was -16.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Southwest Airlines Co. shares are logging -17.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.47 and $58.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7261556 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) recorded performance in the market was -10.58%, having the revenues showcasing 28.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.83B, as it employees total of 57931 workers.

Specialists analysis on Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Southwest Airlines Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.94, with a change in the price was noted +15.26. In a similar fashion, Southwest Airlines Co. posted a movement of +46.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,453,742 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LUV is recording 1.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.76%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.37%, alongside a downfall of -16.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.21% during last recorded quarter.