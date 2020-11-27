Boiling and ready to burst as Antero Resources Corporation (AR) last month performance was 18.31%

At the end of the latest market close, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) was valued at $4.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.35 while reaching the peak value of $4.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.19. The stock current value is $4.26.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Antero Resources Issues Notice of Redemption for its 5.375% Senior Notes Due 2021. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources” or the “Company”) today announced that it has issued a notice to the holders of its 5.375% senior notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”) that the Company intends to redeem all of the 2021 Notes outstanding on November 30, 2020 at par, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date (the “Note Redemption”). The Company expects to utilize a combination of proceeds from its asset sales program, cash flow from operations and available borrowings under its revolving credit facility to fund the Note Redemption. You can read further details here

Antero Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.64 on 08/14/20, with the lowest value was $0.64 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/20.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) full year performance was 117.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antero Resources Corporation shares are logging -8.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 567.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $4.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 995790 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) recorded performance in the market was 51.93%, having the revenues showcasing 23.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.20B, as it employees total of 520 workers.

Specialists analysis on Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Antero Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.39, with a change in the price was noted +1.36. In a similar fashion, Antero Resources Corporation posted a movement of +46.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,090,687 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AR is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Trends and Technical analysis: Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.91%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.82%, alongside a boost of 117.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.36% during last recorded quarter.