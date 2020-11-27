Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 3.32

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) is priced at $2.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.73 and reached a high price of $3.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.75. The stock touched a low price of $2.78.

Recently in News on November 25, 2020, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of Exchange Offers for All Outstanding Series of Its Preferred Stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) (“Ashford Trust” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously commenced offers to exchange (each an “Exchange Offer” and collectively the “Exchange Offers”) any and all shares of the Company’s 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Series D Preferred Stock”), 7.375% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Series F Preferred Stock”), 7.375% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Series G Preferred Stock”), 7.50% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Series H Preferred Stock”) and 7.50% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Series I Preferred Stock”, and together with the Series D Preferred Stock, the Series F Preferred Stock, the Series G Preferred Stock and the Series H Preferred Stock, the “Preferred Stock”) for newly issued shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Common Stock”). As previously announced, the Exchange Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 20, 2020. You can read further details here

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.40 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $1.27 for the same time period, recorded on 10/30/20.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) full year performance was -88.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares are logging -89.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.27 and $29.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11793682 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) recorded performance in the market was -89.32%, having the revenues showcasing 7.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.34M, as it employees total of 116 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.02, with a change in the price was noted -3.51. In a similar fashion, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. posted a movement of -54.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,971,627 in trading volumes.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.81%, alongside a downfall of -88.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -35.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 102.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.19% during last recorded quarter.