Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.92M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV), which is $13.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.04 after opening rate of $13.86 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.39 before closing at $13.87.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, Arcimoto Announces $15.25 Million Common Stock Only Registered Direct Offering Priced Above-the-Market. Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced the entry into agreements with institutional investors relating to the sale of 1 million shares of its common stock, priced above-the-market under Nasdaq rules at a price of $15.25 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering will be $15.25 million before deducting commissions and offering expenses. You can read further details here

Arcimoto Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.20 on 11/20/20, with the lowest value was $0.97 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) full year performance was 725.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcimoto Inc. shares are logging -31.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1326.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $20.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1246460 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) recorded performance in the market was 761.49%, having the revenues showcasing 118.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 415.55M, as it employees total of 94 workers.

Specialists analysis on Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Arcimoto Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.93, with a change in the price was noted +6.08. In a similar fashion, Arcimoto Inc. posted a movement of +76.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,742,845 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FUV is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Trends and Technical analysis: Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

Raw Stochastic average of Arcimoto Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 761.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 511.01%, alongside a boost of 725.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 46.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 139.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 118.43% during last recorded quarter.