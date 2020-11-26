Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $104.55

At the end of the latest market close, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) was valued at $107.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $106.91 while reaching the peak value of $107.275 and lowest value recorded on the day was $105.91. The stock current value is $106.61.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Pizza Hut Releases Limited-Edition Original Pan Weighted Blanket In Partnership With Gravity Blanket Just In Time For The Holidays. Cozy up this winter with a blanket inspired by the iconic Pizza Hut Original Pan® Pizza, the comfort food that started it all. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Yum! Brands Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $107.62 on 02/05/20, with the lowest value was $54.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) full year performance was 6.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yum! Brands Inc. shares are logging -0.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $54.95 and $107.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1376054 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) recorded performance in the market was 5.84%, having the revenues showcasing 11.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.25B, as it employees total of 34000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Yum! Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 95.14, with a change in the price was noted +19.75. In a similar fashion, Yum! Brands Inc. posted a movement of +22.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,561,870 in trading volumes.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Yum! Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Yum! Brands Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.81%, alongside a boost of 6.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.67% during last recorded quarter.