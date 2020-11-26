Time to Buy Beat-Down Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV), which is $9.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.7662 after opening rate of $9.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.70 before closing at $9.76.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are logging -4.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $10.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1328004 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) recorded performance in the market was -1.31%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.02B.

Analysts verdict on Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Churchill Capital Corp IV a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Churchill Capital Corp IV, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.31%. The shares 0.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.14% in the period of the last 30 days.