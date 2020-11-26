Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is on the roll with an average volume of 910.59K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) was valued at $34.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $34.02 while reaching the peak value of $35.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $33.25. The stock current value is $35.11.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Tenable Assure Partner Program Expands with Transformed Tools, Training and Certifications. Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today unveiled updates to its partner program, Tenable Assure™, including an all-new certification program, expanded service choices and a revamped partner portal. These updates further support and solidify Tenable’s steadfast commitment to the channel, while bringing risk-based vulnerability management to joint customers around the world. You can read further details here

Tenable Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.39 on 10/13/20, with the lowest value was $16.28 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) full year performance was 27.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tenable Holdings Inc. shares are logging -17.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.28 and $42.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1422827 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) recorded performance in the market was 46.54%, having the revenues showcasing -3.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.58B, as it employees total of 1373 workers.

Specialists analysis on Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Tenable Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.60, with a change in the price was noted +4.92. In a similar fashion, Tenable Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +16.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,025,687 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TENB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

Raw Stochastic average of Tenable Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.28%, alongside a boost of 27.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.14% during last recorded quarter.