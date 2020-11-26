Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) market price of $186.40 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) was valued at $190.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $189.62 while reaching the peak value of $190.06 and lowest value recorded on the day was $186.07. The stock current value is $186.40.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Stanley Black & Decker Recognized as Global Sustainability Leader on the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Company named to the World Index for third consecutive year and maintained its inclusion in the North American Index for the 10th consecutive year. You can read further details here

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $195.00 on 11/24/20, with the lowest value was $70.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) full year performance was 17.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares are logging -4.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 166.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $70.00 and $195.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1184417 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) recorded performance in the market was 12.47%, having the revenues showcasing 16.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.95B, as it employees total of 59438 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Stanley Black & Decker Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 164.62, with a change in the price was noted +47.51. In a similar fashion, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. posted a movement of +34.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 994,315 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SWK is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.53.

Technical breakdown of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)

Raw Stochastic average of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.59%, alongside a boost of 17.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.88% during last recorded quarter.