Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) was down -0.11%

At the end of the latest market close, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) was valued at $96.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $95.95 while reaching the peak value of $96.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $94.835. The stock current value is $96.15.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Duke Energy announces leadership changes. Duke Energy today announced several executive changes, including a newly formed chief generation officer role, to further drive the company’s ambitious strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In addition, the company also named new leaders in the critical areas of corporate security, risk management and ethics and compliance. You can read further details here

Duke Energy Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $103.79 on 02/24/20, with the lowest value was $62.13 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) full year performance was 9.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Duke Energy Corporation shares are logging -7.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $62.13 and $103.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1958199 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) recorded performance in the market was 5.42%, having the revenues showcasing 20.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 70.09B, as it employees total of 28793 workers.

Specialists analysis on Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Duke Energy Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 86.80, with a change in the price was noted +15.33. In a similar fashion, Duke Energy Corporation posted a movement of +18.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,394,015 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DUK is recording 1.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.27.

Trends and Technical analysis: Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Raw Stochastic average of Duke Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.75%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.29%, alongside a boost of 9.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.87% during last recorded quarter.