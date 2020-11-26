Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Asana Inc. (ASAN) was up 12.85%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Asana Inc. (ASAN). It is currently valued at $25.82. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $25.85, after setting-off with the price of $23.16. Company’s stock value dipped to $22.80 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $22.88.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Asana for the Enterprise – Connecting Distributed Teams at Scale. Asana unveils integrations with Atlassian Jira (Server Edition), Microsoft Teams, Slack and Zoom. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Asana Inc. shares are logging -13.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.57 and $29.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3832466 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Asana Inc. (ASAN) recorded performance in the market was -10.35%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.97B, as it employees total of 910 workers.

Analysts verdict on Asana Inc. (ASAN)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Asana Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Asana Inc. (ASAN): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Asana Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.35%. The shares increased approximately by 13.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.83% in the period of the last 30 days.