Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.82M in the recent 3 months

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is priced at $18.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.84 and reached a high price of $18.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.82. The stock touched a low price of $17.48.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, /C O R R E C T I O N — Vi Labs/. In the news release, Vi Labs Powers Nautilus Adaptive Digital Coaching For JRNY Platform Across Bowflex Cardio Equipment, issued 18-Nov-2020 by Vi Labs over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline has been changed to, “Vi Labs Technology Leveraged In Nautilus Inc. JRNY™ Platform Expansion Across Bowflex Cardio Equipment Line.” The complete, corrected release follows:. You can read further details here

Nautilus Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.43 on 11/06/20, with the lowest value was $1.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) full year performance was 1239.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nautilus Inc. shares are logging -35.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1429.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $28.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1961861 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nautilus Inc. (NLS) recorded performance in the market was 948.57%, having the revenues showcasing 55.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 547.01M, as it employees total of 433 workers.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nautilus Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.58, with a change in the price was noted +7.68. In a similar fashion, Nautilus Inc. posted a movement of +71.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,323,816 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NLS is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nautilus Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.20%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nautilus Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 948.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 200.33%, alongside a boost of 1239.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.90% during last recorded quarter.