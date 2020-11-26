IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 20.04%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA), which is $0.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.9299 after opening rate of $0.8013 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7711 before closing at $0.80.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Shake® : The Creator Marketplace® – Opens for Business. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that transactions have been enabled for all registered Shake users. Buyers are now able to purchase digital services from sellers who are social media influencers, photographers, writers, musicians, and more. Creators are able to list available “Shakes” on their accounts in the platform and transact with interested buyers. You can read further details here

IZEA Worldwide Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1300 on 06/11/20, with the lowest value was $0.0700 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) full year performance was 264.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares are logging -71.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1185.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.07 and $3.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8126238 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) recorded performance in the market was 280.39%, having the revenues showcasing -28.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.29M, as it employees total of 122 workers.

Analysts verdict on IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IZEA Worldwide Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0271, with a change in the price was noted -0.1700. In a similar fashion, IZEA Worldwide Inc. posted a movement of -15.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,703,450 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IZEA is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of IZEA Worldwide Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.01%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of IZEA Worldwide Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 280.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.59%, alongside a boost of 264.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by 17.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.57% during last recorded quarter.