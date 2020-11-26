Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $27.58

For the readers interested in the stock health of Huntsman Corporation (HUN). It is currently valued at $25.64. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $26.00, after setting-off with the price of $25.91. Company’s stock value dipped to $25.39 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $26.07.

Recently in News on November 3, 2020, Huntsman Completes the Sale of its India Based DIY Consumer Adhesives Business. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) announced today that it has completed the sale of its India based Do-It-Yourself consumer adhesives business, within its Advanced Materials division, to Pidilite Industries Ltd. in an all-cash transaction. Huntsman received pre-tax proceeds of approximately $257 million on November 3, 2020, excluding working capital and other adjustments. Taxes on the transaction are estimated to be just under 10 percent. Under the terms of the agreement Huntsman may receive up to approximately $28 million of additional cash under an earnout within 18 months if the business achieves sales revenue in-line with 2019, for a total value of up to $285 million, excluding working capital and other adjustments. The total transaction value represents a 2019 adjusted EBITDA multiple of approximately 15 times. You can read further details here

Huntsman Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.58 on 11/09/20, with the lowest value was $12.23 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) full year performance was 9.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Huntsman Corporation shares are logging -3.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.23 and $26.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1213238 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Huntsman Corporation (HUN) recorded performance in the market was 6.13%, having the revenues showcasing 18.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.74B, as it employees total of 10000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Huntsman Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.23, with a change in the price was noted +7.90. In a similar fashion, Huntsman Corporation posted a movement of +44.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,734,238 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUN is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Trends and Technical analysis: Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

Raw Stochastic average of Huntsman Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.27%, alongside a boost of 9.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.87% during last recorded quarter.