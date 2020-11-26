Gear up for the change! Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) has hit the volume of 6148898

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) is priced at $1.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.88 and reached a high price of $1.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.87. The stock touched a low price of $0.8775.

Recently in News on September 22, 2020, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Announces Resumption of Its Early Feasibility Study of the Orion® Cortical Visual Prosthesis at UCLA. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES), a developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced the resumption of its Early Feasibility Study of the Orion® Visual Cortical Prosthesis System (“Orion”) at UCLA Medical Center (“UCLA”). The study, which includes four participants at UCLA and two participants at Baylor College of Medicine (“Baylor”), was paused for in-person visits following the guidelines for clinical trials at each institution in March 2020 due to COVID-19. Study visits have now been resumed; several UCLA participants are being examined this week, and Baylor is anticipated to resume its study soon. You can read further details here

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.4000 on 02/03/20, with the lowest value was $0.6906 for the same time period, recorded on 09/08/20.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) full year performance was -85.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares are logging -85.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $7.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6148898 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) recorded performance in the market was -81.64%, having the revenues showcasing 26.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.33M, as it employees total of 112 workers.

Specialists analysis on Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Second Sight Medical Products Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8555, with a change in the price was noted +0.1850. In a similar fashion, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. posted a movement of +20.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 402,848 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EYES is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES)

Raw Stochastic average of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.31%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.08%, alongside a downfall of -85.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.76% during last recorded quarter.