G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 934.83K

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) is priced at $22.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.18 and reached a high price of $23.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $23.79. The stock touched a low price of $22.16.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, G-III Apparel Group Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) announced today that it will release its third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community. You can read further details here

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.42 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $2.96 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) full year performance was -23.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares are logging -35.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 653.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.96 and $34.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1110593 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) recorded performance in the market was -33.43%, having the revenues showcasing 100.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.09B, as it employees total of 4000 workers.

The Analysts eye on G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the G-III Apparel Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.60, with a change in the price was noted +10.27. In a similar fashion, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. posted a movement of +85.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,025,735 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GIII is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Technical rundown of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII)

Raw Stochastic average of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.25%.

Considering, the past performance of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 115.88%, alongside a downfall of -23.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 54.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 100.36% during last recorded quarter.